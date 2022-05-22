Trump Spends Weekend on TRUTH Social Furiously Ranting About ‘RINO’ WSJ, Scolding Mo Brooks, and Sharing a Call for Civil War

Former President Donald Trump is not having a good weekend, if the postings on his TRUTH Social account are any indication of his mood. In multiple posts, some directly from his account and some shared (or “ReTruthed” — TRUTH Social’s term for retweeting) from others, Trump conveyed his vexation with a wide range of targets including Twitter, the Wall Street Journal, and his former endorsee Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks.

Oh, and Trump also shared what seemed to be a call for civil war.

TRUTH Social got off to a bumpy start earlier this year, with lackluster promotion, absurdly long (and possibly fabricated) waitlists, rampant trolls and bot accounts, and a series of technological problems. The app is still not available on Android, still doesn’t generate embeddable posts, and Trump himself went months without posting.

The former president seemed to be making up for lost time this weekend, dropping rants on a variety of topics and echoing the daily Festivus-style airing of grievances tone of his former Twitter account.

One post that drew particular notice was shared from an account called “MAGA King Thanos” that added the caption “Civil war” to a screenshot of a Lara Logan post from the President of El Salvador saying that the “most powerful country in the world” was “falling so fast” and “[s]omething so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”

“Nothing to see here,” tweeted George Conway along with a screenshot of Trump’s post. “Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie.”

Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/hKsjSc5hDl — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2022

Trump took a swipe at Brooks, the Alabama congressman running for his state’s senate seat. After Brooks plummeted to third place in the polls for the GOP primary in March, Trump revoked his endorsement, slamming Brooks for going “woke” (Brooks’ sin: urging Republicans to put the 2020 election behind them).

Trump shared an Alabama Political Reporter article reporting that Brooks was still sending out flyers touting that revoked endorsement with the caption “CAN’T DO THAT MO!”

Other posts expressed Trump’s frustration with Twitter, which permanently banned him after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has claimed he doesn’t mind not being on Twitter, but still negotiated his agreement with TRUTH Social to allow him broad freedom to post on Twitter if he is ever allowed back on.

Trump shared a post from a user named “Jarvis Patriot” that called for all Jan. 6 “political prisoners” to be freed, portraying the situation as a “Grandmother who took selfies in the Capitol” being jailed without bail while Jussie Smollett, Alec Baldwin, and Hunter Biden were all “free.” Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail plus $145,000 in fines and restitution but has been allowed to remain out on bail during his appeal; Baldwin and Biden have not been charged with any crimes. And the Jan. 6 defendants are facing charges that encompass behavior far more troubling and horrifically violent than simply “taking selfies.”

Trump continued his complaints about the Pennsylvania GOP primary election, in which Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz is headed for a runoff against Dave McCormick, railing against the “RINO” Wall Street Journal for not supporting his criticism of the ballot counting process. This follows up Trump’s post from last week in which he said Oz should just “declare victory.”

Other Trump posts and shares included complaining about the 2020 election and calling for Hillary Clinton to be locked up.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com