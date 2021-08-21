Twitter Shreds Chuck Schumer For Dancing Backstage With Stephen Colbert at NYC Concert While Afghanistan Crisis Continues

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attended the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park on Saturday, and was spotted happily dancing around backstage with Stephen Colbert — a lighthearted scene that many Twitter users slammed as out-of-touch, considering the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan — plus the oncoming Hurricane Henri.

The concert featured artists including Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson — but was ended early due to rain and lightning from the approaching hurricane during Barry Manilow’s performance.

Bill Neidhardt, the press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted the short video of Schumer and Colbert while the concert was still happening. “Backstage antics,” he wrote.

Some Twitter users enjoyed the video, gently mocking the “dad energy” of the dancing duo.

I haven’t seen white guys dancing this good since Windows 95 dropped pic.twitter.com/0kirTvALNy — Aaron Bergh (@realAaronBergh) August 22, 2021

Others, however, were far more critical, with many drawing a direct contrast between what they viewed as a frivolous diversion while so many Americans and Afghan refugees remain desperate to evacuate Afghanistan, the Covid-19 pandemic continues, and preparations for the hurricane were underway.

10,000 plus Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, surrounded by the enemy & desperate for help & this is what Senate Majority Leader @chuckschumer is doing.

Dancing in the street with celebrities. Just so tone deaf & embarrassing for our nation. https://t.co/6EEw53n7Y8 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 22, 2021

What an embarrassment — thousands of Americans are trapped millions of miles away in a war-torn country, the leader of the free world is “on vacation” at Camp David, and @SenSchumer is dancing the night away. Our worst enemies are laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/JoOYX0DlWk — Peter Giunta (@PeterGiunta) August 22, 2021

Maybe once @SenSchumer is done dancing with @StephenAtHome, he can call @POTUS & get him to sign the Pre-Landfall Emergency Declaration for our state. The current forecast is predicting a direct hit to Long Island by Hurricane Henri in hours. Stop clowning around & do something! https://t.co/Ze61jGI9qb — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 21, 2021

Must be a slow news day. pic.twitter.com/cDDExYYjR1 — TJDMCR – 716 OG (@TJDMCR) August 21, 2021

An unknown thousands of Americans are trapped in Kabul, surrounded by Taliban,Islamic State & al-Qaeda terrorists. Millions of Americans are unemployed or underemployed, entire lives destroyed.The US looks feckless.Anyways, here’s @chuckschumer dancing w/out a care in the world https://t.co/ldpg5kDCEt — Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) August 22, 2021

My autopsy will list cringe as the cause of death. https://t.co/zgMQ6QV5qB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 22, 2021

Colbert buys into all the mask theater and yet he isn’t wearing one https://t.co/XjyYSjbsFa — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) August 22, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com