Twitter Shreds Chuck Schumer For Dancing Backstage With Stephen Colbert at NYC Concert While Afghanistan Crisis Continues

By Sarah RumpfAug 21st, 2021, 9:57 pm
 
schumer and colbert

Screenshot via Twitter.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attended the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park on Saturday, and was spotted happily dancing around backstage with Stephen Colbert — a lighthearted scene that many Twitter users slammed as out-of-touch, considering the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan — plus the oncoming Hurricane Henri.

The concert featured artists including Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson — but was ended early due to rain and lightning from the approaching hurricane during Barry Manilow’s performance.

Bill Neidhardt, the press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted the short video of Schumer and Colbert while the concert was still happening. “Backstage antics,” he wrote.

Some Twitter users enjoyed the video, gently mocking the “dad energy” of the dancing duo.

Others, however, were far more critical, with many drawing a direct contrast between what they viewed as a frivolous diversion while so many Americans and Afghan refugees remain desperate to evacuate Afghanistan, the Covid-19 pandemic continues, and preparations for the hurricane were underway.

