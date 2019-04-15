2020 Candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell Proposes Jailing ‘Assault Weapons’ Owners If They Don’t Surrender Guns

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a 2020 contender, said people who refuse to turn in their military-style assault weapons after his proposed ban would go to jail.

He also said owners would be able to store their rifles in a gun club or a firing range.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Swalwell: “You wrote last year ‘We should ban possession of military style assault weapons. We should buy back such weapons by all who choose to abide by the law, and should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons.’ Criminal prosecution for keeping assault weapons, what’s the punishment for people who don’t hand in their guns, do they go to jail?”

“Well, Jake, they would, but I also offer an alternative, which would be to keep them at a hunting club or a shooting range and the reason I’ve propose this, is because these weapons are so devastating,” Swalwell replied. “I’ve seen this as a prosecutor in the cases I’ve prosecuted, I’ve seen these in the school shootings from Sandy Hook to Parkland…It’s not just the violence they’ve caused. It’s the fear, the immeasurable fear our children live in, because they’re still on our streets. I want to get rid of that fear.”

Swalwell praised the mandatory gun buyback New Zealand implemented after the mass shooting at mosques.

“I know you know this, but the vast majority of gun related deaths in this country are not related these semiautomatic assault weapons, whatever you want to call them, and the vast majority of gun owners are law abiding citizens who have purchase them legally and use them safely,” Tapper said. “One of the most frequent attacks on this issue from president Trump and the Republicans is that Democrats want to take away your guns, but isn’t it fair to say you actually do want to take away people’s guns?”

“You know, keep your pistols, keep your long rifles, keep your shotguns, I want the most dangerous weapons, the weapons of war out of the hands of the most dangerous people. When it comes to what else we can do, I don’t suggest this is all we can do, I want background checks. So do 73% of NRA members,” Swalwell said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com