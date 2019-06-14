Earlier this week, the New York Times reported on internal Trump camp polling showing President Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden in several states.

Trump publicly slammed the reporting and claimed it was based on “Fake numbers”:

The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers). Had it in 2016, but this is worse….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

…..The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way and despite the phony and never ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had. They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist. WE WILL WIN AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

George Stephanopoulos asked Trump about it and the president said, “My polls show that I’m winning everywhere… Those polls don’t exist.”

This afternoon ABC News reported on the Trump camp’s first internal reelection polling data––confirmed by the campaign––and said they do in fact show Trump trailing Biden in key states like Pennsylvania (55-39) and Wisconsin (51-41).

The Trump campaign responded by saying the numbers are from March and don’t take into account developments since then:

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told ABC News in a statement. “Since then, we have seen huge swings in the President’s favor across the 17 states we have polled, based on the policies now espoused by the Democrats. For example, the plan to provide free health care to illegal immigrants results in an 18-point swing toward President Trump.”

More recently, ABC News reports, the Trump camp said they had more up-to-date data showing the president with “a ‘lead in every state’ they polled.”

[image via Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images]

