Mediaite is Hiring a Conservative Writer

Mediaite is looking to expand its staff by hiring an ambitious, energetic, right-leaning writer to analyze the names, the brands, the gossip, the digerati of news, politics, and entertainment. You would be writing news stories and opinion pieces using any and all of the tools of digital storytelling: Words, video, pictures, social interactions, book excerpts, you name it. But in the end, you are a media critic. You will be read and seen by all the most important people in media and politics and your work has to reflect that.​

If you think you have what it takes and want to impact the news cycle, then we want to talk to you.

Requirements:

– A concise, and in-depth knowledge of the world of news, politics and media, including online personalities, major cable and broadcast networks, leading columnists, and general thought-leaders.

– High metabolism and ability to write straight news articles with speed and craft headlines.

– Ability to find stories bubbling up in the conservative media world before they have been widely reported.

– A clear understanding of how Twitter, Facebook, user-generated content, and viral videos are shaping the news cycle.

– Strong news judgment and an eye for underreported content and ideas. Can you find the nugget of interest that no one else has focused on?

– Ability to write an “objective” news article at one moment, and transition into writing an opinionated column the next.

– Ability to spot a viral video when it’s just a video, not viral. Yet.

Location:

– New York or Washington based preferred but not required.

Salary

– Pay is relatively modest to start with quick opportunity for growth

To Apply:

– Send us an email (jobs@mediaite.com) with your resume and cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position. Please include links to articles you’ve written and edited.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com