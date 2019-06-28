MSNBC’s Al Sharpton blasted Joe Biden’s stumbling on his civil rights record during a showdown with Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic debates.

“Joe Biden said that he was supporting the local school boards doing the decisions … which is tantamount to saying I support state’s rights,” Sharpton said. “And if you need a day to explain that you are not with state’s rights, you only made the situation worse.”

Nicolle Wallace asked Sharpton to explain the Biden’s history during the civil rights era. The reverend was appearing on Deadline: White House Friday afternoon on Wallace’s panel.

“The only way the civil rights movement operated towards any kind of achievement is the federal government had to protect them against states that would never outlaw segregation,” Sharpton said.

“For him to say he supported the local school boards making the decision is for him to say we’re going back to state’s rights,” he continued.

Sharpton then referred his interview with the former vice president in South Carolina.

“Like when I sat with him last Saturday on my show in South Carolina and said don’t you understand when you talk about boy and son, they would never call me son because they don’t see me as part of their family,” Sharpton said.

“All of us have said things we shouldn’t say. But when you don’t feel like you’re going to apologize … that’s where they end up in the situation he ended up with last night,” Sharpton said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

