Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says a Biden Run in 2020 Doesn’t ‘Animate’ Her: ‘I Don’t Want to Go Back’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down for an interview with Yahoo News Skullduggery podcast on Sunday and provided her insights into Democratic hopefuls considering a run to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

When asked if there was a Democratic candidate she has picked to throw her suddenly sizable support behind, Ocasio-Cortez claimed “I truly do not have one yet. I truly do not.” When the questioning came to former Vice President Joe Biden, however, her words were less open for interpretation.

Ocascio-Cortez made clear that she “will support whoever the Democratic nominee is,” but was less than excited by a potential Biden run.

“That does not particularly animate me right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that she can “understand why people would be excited by that, this idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president.” She continued: “There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward.”

AOC was decidedly more enthusiastic about the possible presidential nominations of more progressive candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I’m very supportive of Bernie’s run,” AOC said, adding “I haven’t endorsed anybody, but I’m very supportive of Bernie.” She then added “I also think what Elizabeth Warren has been bringing to the table,” calling it “truly remarkable, truly remarkable and transformational.”

Hosted by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, the Skullduggery podcast covers D.C. politics in the Trump administration era. Sitting down with Ocasio-Cortez to discuss her short time inside the beltway and provide her thoughts on 2020 elections was certainly a great get for the must-listen-to podcast.

