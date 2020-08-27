One of the Black women featured in the Republican National Convention’s Democrats for Trump clip, Stacy Washington, is a longtime conservative activist who supported Mitt Romney in 2012 and wrote a 2011 post for the far right site Breitbart in support of the Tea Party.

During a video package near the beginning of the fourth night of the convention, the RNC featuring several, unidentified people under the banner of “Democrats Now Voting for Trump.” Among them was Washington, who briefly appears twice and is currently the co-chair of the Black Voices for Trump, which was led by Herman Cain until his death from Covid-19 last month.

In her first appearance in the video, Washington is seen walking through a house while saying: “It wasn’t until I got married and began expecting my own family that I began to question whether or not the things that we were really promoting and supporting were in line with the way we were living,” she said, without specifying the “we” in her comments. “And that is when the shift kind of began for us.”

Her clip was woven together with voices of other regular voters and not-so-subtly implied that all of those featured were recent Democratic converts, with little professional experience in politics, supporting conservative causes, or voting for Republicans before Trump.

That is not the case with Washington.

In fact, she is a longtime conservative activist whose blog and Twitter handle goes by “Stacy on the Right.” She has written for numerous conservatives opinion sites from nearly a decade, among them The Federalist (2017), The Daily Caller (2015), and Breitbart (2011). One of her 2012 blog posts touted GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s polling lead over then-President Barack Obama, saying: ‘Obama’s job performance would place Mickey Mouse ahead of Obama.”

“What’s at stake in November is pretty much everywhere you look, you either see prosperity and liberty and things that you want to preserve,’ Washington said as the video came to close. “Or, if you’re a Democrat, everywhere you look, you see something you want to tear down and remake in the image of some other country that’s not as successful as we are.”

Again, Washington’s comments and the context of who she shares airtime with in the video strongly suggests that recent events have pushed her away from the Democratic Party and into supporting Trump. But she was an outspoken conservative for years before Trump launched his campaign in 2015. So to include her, with no explanation of either her well-established right-wing stance or her prominent role in Trump’s 2020 campaign, is rank negligence at best or deceptive politics at worst.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

