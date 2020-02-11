Senator Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, based on projections from ABC News and NBC News:

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders will win the New Hampshire primary, with Pete Buttigieg second and Amy Klobuchar third, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote. https://t.co/ynAwDwkkTK pic.twitter.com/yW2saO75ZO — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2020

BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire Democratic Primary, @NBCNews projects. pic.twitter.com/6l7nVVlEMZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020

Sanders took first place in the Granite State, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

The race now moves on to the Nevada caucuses, then the South Carolina primary, followed by Super Tuesday next month.

