BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Wins the New Hampshire Democratic Primary

By Josh FeldmanFeb 11th, 2020, 11:02 pm

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, based on projections from ABC News and NBC News:

Sanders took first place in the Granite State, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

The race now moves on to the Nevada caucuses, then the South Carolina primary, followed by Super Tuesday next month.

