To raucous chants of “Bernie beats Trump” from his supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared victory in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary.

Speaking at his New Hampshire headquarters, the Vermont senator congratulated his Democratic rivals on a well-run race, but quickly turned his attention to the man he’s looking to take down in November.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump!” Sanders said, to thunderous applause from his backers.

Sanders also seemed to acknowledge the forthcoming entry into the race of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Without mentioning him by name, Sanders made an appeal for campaign contributions in order to keep pace with the war chests of Bloomberg and fellow billionaire Tom Steyer.

“I want to thank all of those people who have worked and contributed to our campaign,” Sanders. “But [also] make the point that at this point in the campaign, we are taking on billionaires, and we’re taking on candidates funded by billionaires.”

Sanders added, “But we are gonna win because we have the agenda that speaks to the needs of working people throughout this country.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]