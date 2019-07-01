On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that he has accepted an apology from a Pete Buttigieg campaign staffer who hoped that “urine” be thrown at the lawmaker next time he is assailed by a protester with a beverage.

Gaetz, who recently announced he is pressing charges against a woman who tossed a beverage at him in Florida a few weeks ago, said the Buttigieg staffer in question, Samantha Lillian Elaine Pollara, called him to apologize after he shared her post on Twitter.

“Hey ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ – this is a reply from a member of your campaign inciting (rather gross) violence against me after someone previously threw a drink on me,” Gaetz tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “Is this what your campaign stands for?”

Hey ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ – this is a reply from a member of your campaign inciting (rather gross) violence against me after someone previously threw a drink on me. Is this what your campaign stands for? pic.twitter.com/7u1wMaQDtj — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 30, 2019

In a screenshot shared by Gaetz, Pollara can be seen reacting to a Facebook post on the beverage attack by writing, “Please, please let it be urine next time.”

A day later, Gaetz followed up his original post by saying the issue had been cleared up.

“Samantha gave me a very nice call and apology,” the Florida Republican tweeted. “That is how reasonable people behave and it’s certainly good enough for me.”

Samantha gave me a very nice call and apology. That is how reasonable people behave and it’s certainly good enough for me. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 1, 2019

While Pollara’s LinkedIn profile identifies her as the regional investment director for Buttigieg’s campaign in Florida, Mediaite was not able to confirm her details with the campaign. Buttigieg⁩’s spokesperson was contacted for comment but did not respond.

