CNN’s post-DNC debate panel praised Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) performance on Thursday night, saying she was “masterful” and that “a star was born” during her time speaking on stage at the second round of NBC’s Democratic primary debates in Miami.

“Kamala Harris had a moment that was two hours long. I mean a star was born tonight,” CNN host Van Jones said. “She completely dominated the stage, and most importantly, she would kick Donald Trump’s butt, and she proved it tonight. That was — if you had any doubt that you could nominate a woman that would take Donald Trump to the woodshed, she just took it away from you.”

He continued by suggesting Biden “had a breakdown,” as he was the candidate with the “most to lose” — given his top spot in the polls among Democratic contenders. “He just couldn’t pull it together,” Jone said of Biden, who was dressed down by Harris in the middle of the debate for recently touting his political affiliations with segregationists to demonstrate his willingness to work with those he disagrees with.

“The most important thing I could say tonight is the two most impressive people on that stage, a young gay guy and a black woman in America tonight,” Jones added. “This Democratic Party, Elizabeth Warren, a woman, Kamala Harris, a black woman, and a young gay guy [Pete Buttigieg].”

Jess McIntosh, a CNN political commentator on the network’s post-debate analysis panel, said she was “so proud in two nights we saw two women win the night.”

CNN’s political director David Chalian said that Harris’ domination of the stage “was so crystal clear”

“This was her debate. This was Kamala Harris’ moment,” Chalian obsereved. “You know, she shot out of the gate at the beginning with a very impressive launch, and she had a very good fund-raising number in that first quarter. And since then, people have been looking for the next Kamala Harris moment.”

