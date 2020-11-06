CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Friday that President Donald Trump is not happy with his current legal team.

Collins told Jake Tapper that the legal team — which includes Rudy Giuliani, Pam Bondi, and others — isn’t exactly assuaging the president’s concerns and Trump has “questions about the effectiveness of that team.”

“He’s even told one person he wants them to find him better attorneys to put on his team,” Collins said. “Because he wants a team of what he describes to one person as ‘killers.'”

She pointed out that there’s a question of why this didn’t come up sooner, given the predictions that this election would result in legal fights even before Tuesday.

“The president himself is even raising questions about the team that’s going to be representing and going to be fighting for him to potentially get a second term. We are told it is not only the president raising those questions, it’s also some of his top staffers who are raising questions about whether or not they’ll have a heavyweight enough legal team to help them weigh through this litigation they’re trying to pursue,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

