New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling out former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic 2020 frontrunner, by citing racist comments from a former segregationist with whom Biden boasted he’d achieved “civility.”

During a New York fundraiser, Biden fondly recalled his earlier days in Congress in which he worked in a civil manner with Senators James O. Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, who were in favor of segregation.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me boy, he always called me son,” Biden said. He later mentioned, “a guy like Herman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys.”

“Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Mayor de Blasio, who is ostensibly at the bottom of Democratic candidate polls and is married to a woman of color with whom he has three bi-racial kids, featured a family photo while calling out Biden’s comments. The New York City Mayor went there to call out Biden’s tone-deafness by quoting Eastland as believing that his “multiracial family should be illegal & that whites were entitled to ‘the pursuit of dead n*ggers.'”

It’s 2019 & @JoeBiden is longing for the good old days of “civility” typified by James Eastland. Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal & that whites were entitled to “the pursuit of dead n*ggers.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yoOOkpaTX2 — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 19, 2019

It’s past time for apologies or evolution from @JoeBiden. He repeatedly demonstrates that he is out of step with the values of the modern Democratic Party. (2/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 19, 2019

Cynics may view de Blasio as using his family to gain political goodwill during his presidential run, and if he weren’t running for office he may not have delivered such an explosive tweet. But one can also see how, as a father to three kids of color, race relations in this country are very personal to him and that there is merit to his criticisms.

