comScore

WATCH LIVE: 2020 DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

Jorge Ramos Earns High Praise From the Left at Dem Debate: ‘What Every Moderator Should Be’

By Reed RichardsonSep 12th, 2019, 10:50 pm

Univision Jorge Ramos Earns High Praise at Dem Debate

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos earned high praise from left-leaning activists and pundits for his sharp, pointed questions of the candidates at the third Democratic debate.

Ramos, who has frequently sparred with President Donald Trump in the past, opened the ABC News debate by saying: “I am telling Latinos that despite the fact that we are facing difficult times, this is our country, too.” He went on to forcefully press candidates on issues of immigration, climate change, and Venezuela, while drawing rave reviews online from liberals and progressives, many of whom championed Ramos’s style for all future debate moderators.

Screengrab via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: