Univision anchor Jorge Ramos earned high praise from left-leaning activists and pundits for his sharp, pointed questions of the candidates at the third Democratic debate.

Ramos, who has frequently sparred with President Donald Trump in the past, opened the ABC News debate by saying: “I am telling Latinos that despite the fact that we are facing difficult times, this is our country, too.” He went on to forcefully press candidates on issues of immigration, climate change, and Venezuela, while drawing rave reviews online from liberals and progressives, many of whom championed Ramos’s style for all future debate moderators.

.@jorgeramosnews is what every moderator should be. Stone faced tough questions. — Nomiki Konst🌹 (@NomikiKonst) September 13, 2019

Journalists could notes from @jorgeramosnews in the #DemDebate. He is asking tough, but fair questions – not to stir drama or seek a gotcha moment – but to hold people accountable to their records and have them answer for it. His clarity makes it thrilling nonetheless. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

The real star tonight is Jorge Ramos. — Tina Vasquez (@TheTinaVasquez) September 13, 2019

what if: an entire debate debate hosted by Jorge Ramos — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) September 13, 2019

Thanks to @jorgeramosnews for excellent questions. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) September 13, 2019

Jorge Ramos is winning this debate;) — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) September 13, 2019

Dear News Orgs Planning Future Presidential Debates: Only Jorge Ramos should ask questions about immigration, one of the central issues of the 2020 election. Cool? Great. Thanks. #DemDebate — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) September 13, 2019

HELL YES Jorge Ramos holding Biden accountable for the deportation machine under Obama #DemDebate — Verónica Bayetti Flores (@veroconplatanos) September 13, 2019

I think @jorgeramosnews has asked the most incisive questions of any debate so far. He comes off as the closest in memory to the great tv journalists of previous generations. Questioning authority, embodying integrity, and inviting us to live up to our best American values. — philip lord (@philiplord) September 13, 2019

Let’s be honest: The real winner of tonight is Jorge Ramos. #DemDebate — Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 13, 2019

.@jorgeramosnews bringing all the receipts right now about Obama Administration’s deportation record. #DemDebate — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 13, 2019

Jorge Ramos is one of the last great journalists of our time. — Zara Rahim (@zara915) September 13, 2019

Jorge Ramos is a brilliant moderator. #DemDebate — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 13, 2019

Clone Jorge Ramos so he can be every moderator at every debate. #DemDebate — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 13, 2019

@jorgeramosnews is a JOURNALIST. These questions are measured, clear, and aren’t about egging folks to go after other people on the stage. — Ian Scott McGregor (@ISMcGregor) September 13, 2019

