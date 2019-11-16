Elizabeth Warren Jumps Into Taylor Swift’s Beef with Ex-Manager, Private Equity Firm

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren jumped into pop star Taylor Swift’s dispute with her former management, saying Swift “is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm.”

The Massachusetts senator tweeted her support for Swift Saturday, saying private equity firms are “gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries.”

Unfortunately, @TaylorSwift13 is one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm. They’re gobbling up more and more of our economy, costing jobs and crushing entire industries. It’s time to rein in private equity firms—and I’ve got a plan for that. https://t.co/r2UD4CT1Ba — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 16, 2019

According to CNBC, Swift was expressing frustration over the sale of many of her previously recorded songs in a deal between music managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, in a deal that was financed by private equity firm The Carlyle Group.

“Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this,” Swift wrote in her post. “I’m especially asking for help from The Carlyle Group, who put up money for the sale of my music to these two men.”

Progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted in support of Swift, saying “private equity groups’ predatory practices actively hurt millions of Americans.”

Private equity groups’ predatory practices actively hurt millions of Americans. Their leveraged buyouts have destroyed the lives of retail workers across the country, scrapping 1+ million jobs. Now they’re holding @taylorswift13’s own music hostage. They need to be reigned in. https://t.co/mSVeH718Hn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2019

