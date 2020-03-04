Former Obama and Bloomberg pollster Cornell Belcher described the rapid consolidation of moderate, suburban Democratic voters around former Vice President Joe Biden — and away from self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders — as a “revolution of the bourgeoisie.”

During a segment on the Super Tuesday’s shocking series of victories for Biden, Belcher told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that South Carolina Congressman and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden ignited the rallying effect around the once struggling candidate.

“Going into South Carolina there were a lot of Democrats worried about the viability of Vice President Biden and a lot of Democrats unsure about what’s going to happen,” Belcher noted. “Hats off to Congressman Clyburn. In a time when endorsements are increasingly meaningless, it may be one of the most consequential endorsements of modern political time because Biden had to have a strong showing in South Carolina and certainly Clyburn helped him do that and I think if he comes out of South Carolina like most of us thought he would come out of South Carolina, limping out of South Carolina, barely winning it, I think Super Tuesday would be very different.”

“No question,” Hayes agrees. “And I think, Bloomberg, yes, the man that you were talking for probably does better.” The MSNBC host then went to point to Sanders’ success across almost all demographics among young Americans, but his widespread failure to win support of middle-aged and elderly voters. “What do you make of how stark this generational divide is?”

“You’re going to continue to see it unfold and play out and it started with Barack Obama,” said Belcher, who was Obama’s pollster in the 2008 and 2012 elections. “Barack Obama was a new kind of candidate and he was a different sort of generational candidate. You saw 11 percent of the electorate in 2008 were new voters and younger voters. When you see our elections moving forward, it is like the younger voters are trying to take control of our country from the older voters and, particularly in midterms the older voters have their say, and in presidential years and the younger voters have more of a say.”

“I think the most stark thing that happened on Tuesday was there was a revolution, Chris, going on in our country, but it’s not the kind that Sanders thinks. It’s a revolution by the bourgeoisie,” Belcher added, as Hayes smiled and laughed. “What’s happening in the suburbs, from 2008 to right now where you’re seeing a surge of suburban voters and changing their voting patterns and how they vote right now and, to a certain extent, I think Biden’s power is he’s a safe place for the angst of those suburban voters to land.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

