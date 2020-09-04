On Friday, Fox News reported on a list of more than 175 current and former law enforcement officials who were endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

The list of names — which has now expanded to more than 190, according to the Biden campaign — includes state attorneys general, U.S. attorneys, sheriffs, and police chiefs, and is being offered to push back against the Trump campaign’s messaging that Biden will be weak on crime and the false attack that Biden wants to defund the police.

As the statement released by the Biden campaign states, “Their endorsement comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s attempts to characterize himself as the ‘Law and Order’ president despite failing to condemn violence, his gross mismanagement of the coronavirus, and his incitement of chaos, destruction and violence as a way to rally his base and advance his political agenda.”

Several of the quotes contained in the release directly spoke to Trump’s comments, such as from Noble Wray, the retired Chief of the Madison, Wisconsin Police Department, who called it “ironic that a lawless President claims to be the ‘law and order’ president.”

“[W]e need a president that has always prioritized the safety of Americans and their families,” added Wray. “We have seen time and time again that Donald Trump has prioritized advancing his own political interests before considering the well-being and livelihood of Americans.”

“Joe Biden has always stood on the right side of the law and is offering a much needed vision for our Nation. When asked the question, would you feel safe in Joe Biden’s America? The answer is yes,” said Retired Chief and former President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, Tom Manger. “I’ve worked with Vice President Biden for years and know that he can heal the divide in our Country. He has condemned violence of all kinds, and there is no question that I would feel safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

The news of the endorsement was first reported by Fox News.

