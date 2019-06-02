Fox News’ Chris Wallace interrupted 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand while she spoke against Fox News, with Wallace saying “frankly, it’s not very polite.”

Gillibrand was answering a question on abortion during her Fox News town hall Sunday, which was moderated by Wallace.

“Chris I want to talk about the role Fox News plays in this, because it’s a problem” she said.

“I can tell you before President Trump gave his State of the Union Fox News talked about infanticide–” she said.

Wallace spoke up in defense. “Senator, I want to say we brought you here for an hour and we treat you fairly.”

“I understand, maybe to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you are going to attack us,” Wallace continued. “I’m not sure, frankly, it’s not very polite.”

Gillibrand responded saying “I will do it in a polite way,” then moved back to her main point.

“The debate about whether or not women should have reproductive freedom has turned into a red herring debate,” Gillibrand said. “I believe all of us have a responsibility to talk about the facts.”

“The facts are that women in this country have had a constitutional right for over 30 years to make this fundamental life and death decision,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

