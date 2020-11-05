Geraldo Rivera Calls For Impeachment of ‘Pornographer’ Pollsters: ‘They Suppressed the Vote’

Geraldo Rivera called for the impeachment of election pollsters, branding them pornographers and alleging that their inaccurate polls “suppressed the vote.”

“Impeach the pollsters. They’re pornographers,” declared Rivera on Fox News, Thursday. “They don’t go into the Spanish neighborhoods, they never asked those Latino men which way they were going to vote. That’s why you have the severe undercount.”

“I think that whole industry is bankrupt, Bill. It is shameful what they did, and they supressed the vote as a result,” he concluded.

During his appearance, Rivera also called on President Donald Trump to give Dreamers a “pathway to citizenship” as a “gesture to the Hispanic vote,” arguing, “In Florida, it is the Latino vote that delivered the big sunshine state to the president. In Texas, it is again the Latino vote, not just in the big cities but along the Rio Grande Valley.”

“It is the place the Republican Party will grow in the future. There should be absolute outreach,” he insisted. “Hispanics, the largest minority in the country. seventeen percent, and they are by nature socially conservative, family-oriented. They go to church, they’re perfect Republicans.”

Rivera wasn’t the only person to rage against pollsters on Fox News, Thursday, with anchor Chris Wallace calling the industry “broken.”

“We kept hearing in 2016 they were gonna fix it and that they have fixed it. It was really bad this time,” Wallace claimed.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]