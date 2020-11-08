Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) seemed to try having it both ways as he encouraged President Donald Trump to produce his alleged voter fraud evidence, but declined to say Joe Biden won the 2020 Election.

Blunt gave an interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, who noted that Blunt’s fellow Republican senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski have acknowledged Biden as president-elect. Stephanopoulos noted that Biden’s final vote count is up in all of the key battleground states, and that after days of contacting state officials, there is yet to be any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Joe Biden has won this election,” Stephanopoulos said. “Why can’t you acknowledge it?”

Blunt sidestepped the question by answering “it’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and then it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves.”

It’s going to be much easier to work toward the kind of transition we want…if everybody feels like we went through a process and everybody was heard, every legal vote was counted, every illegal vote was challenged and not counted and we come to a conclusion. I think that happens pretty quickly. Almost every state within 7 to 10 days of the election goes through that entire canvas. There are always some changes, seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference, but this is a close election and we need to acknowledge that.

Blunt went on by saying the 2020 results show America is a “competitive country” politically, and “there is a message to whoever the next president is to work together.”

“I look forward to the president dealing with this however he needs to deal with it,” Blunt said. “I thought Vice President Biden did a great job last night talking about where the country wants to head and one way to do that is to finish this election the way it deserves to be finished.”

Biden used his victory address to reach out to Trump’s supporters, whereas the president still refuses to concede the election and has yet to provide evidence that the election was massively corrupted.

Watch above, via ABC.

