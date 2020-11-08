In trying to attack the fake news, the Trump campaign proudly showed off — and apparently plastered all over its HQ — literal fake news.

To briefly recap: all the major networks and decision desks have called the 2020 race for Joe Biden. Every single former president and a number of current world leaders have publicly congratulated Biden.

But President Donald Trump — who had no problem accepting the media calling the election when they said he won four years ago — is now attacking the idea, falsely claiming he won, and stirring up claims of massive voter fraud and “illegal” votes being cast. So his campaign is now all-in on attacking the idea of networks calling the election.

Earlier Sunday, Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh posted what must’ve felt like a surefire media “own”: a headline from the Washington Times in 2000 declaring PRESIDENT GORE that they plastered all over the place.

Greeting staff at @TeamTrump HQ this morning, a reminder that the media doesn’t select the President. pic.twitter.com/3ACjkBhxVn — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 8, 2020

There’s just one small problem: it’s not real. It’s a fake.

The Washington Times actually had to point this out to the Trump campaign:

Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a "President Gore" headline. — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 8, 2020

Murtaugh has since taken down the tweet.

