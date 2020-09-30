Last night’s presidential debate has been roundly panned for being “chaos” and “a shit show,” among other things, and even some Republican lawmerks went on the record they eren’t exactly happy about it either.

Senator Ben Sasse agreed with the “shit show” characterization, Mitt Romney called it an embarrassment, and a number of Republicans in particular were really not happy with the president not more explicitly condemning white supremacy when confronted:

Today: – Mnunchin, Pelosi, Meadows giving one more try COVID deal. Meadows indicated there's movement. – Many GOP senators saying POTUS needs to clarify that he denounces white supremacy. – Also Sen. Romney called the debate an "embarrassment", Sasse called it a "shitshow". — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 30, 2020

Senator Romney tells @nancycordes and other reporters that the debate was an “embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/p5QyUowXhK — Alan He (@alanhe) September 30, 2020

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, in a difficult re-election race, says white supremacist groups “should be condemned.” Asked if Trump should have done that last night, Tillis said: “I'll leave it to the President. I know he's not a racist and I'm sure he doesn't approve of their activities” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2020

Sen. Lisa Murkowksi on the debate: “I think there was so much that was just awful and over-the-top, including both of these men speaking over one another for 90 minutes.” Asked if she’s still ‘struggling’ with backing Trump, she told me: “I’m not commenting on that at this time.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2020

"I think he should correct it, and if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak." GOP Senators Mitt Romney and Tim Scott respond to Pres. Trump not denouncing white supremacist groups during the first presidential debate. https://t.co/w73ljMQOpK pic.twitter.com/5ClOqeh90Q — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

GOP @SenatorCollins, per Hill pool: “It was the least educational debate of any presidential debate I’ve ever seen” Q: Who’s responsible for that? “I think there was fault on both sides” — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) September 30, 2020

Should the President clarify his remarks about white supremacy?@BillCassidy: He should unequivocally condemn white supremacy.@MarshaBlackburn: I think it that would be a good thing to stand strong against.@SenatorRounds: I think he should and hopefully that will occur. — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 30, 2020

Over on Fox News Wednesday afternoon, Rand Paul called it “exhausting to watch,” said it wasn’t very informative, and even straight-up suggested the candidates shouldn’t be in the same room and moderators should instead interview them separately.

Ted Cruz — who took several shots at Chris Wallace — told Hugh Hewitt it was a “messy” “slugfest” and added, “I don’t think either side changed the fundamentals of the election. I think everyone who was with Trump at the beginning is still with him. I think everyone who was with Biden at the beginning is still with him.”

