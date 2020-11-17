Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, spoke out on Twitter Tuesday night after being fired by President Donald Trump.

Krebs debunked a number of conspiracy theories related to the election, some that have been floated by the president directly — and some of which the president even repeated in his tweets firing Krebs.

On his personal Twitter account, Krebs tweeted, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020”

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported that Krebs found out about his firing from the tweet and that he initially figured the writing was on the wall after, as Tapper put it, “media organizations that tend to do the bidding of the Trump White House started taking shots at him, and word spread that the White House was going to start attacking him personally.”

A source close to @C_C_Krebs says he always knew he might get in trouble for telling the truth while the president was spreading lies and conspiracy theories about the election. That said…

