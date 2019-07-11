A House Democrat blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive allies for their ongoing feud with House Speak Nancy Pelosi, saying “their ignorance is beyond belief.”

Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-MO) fumed at AOC and other House progressives for their dispute with the House speaker, and accused them of playing “the race card.”

“What a weak argument, because you can’t get your way and because you’re getting pushback you resort to using the race card? Unbelievable. That’s unbelievable to me,” Clay said according to The Hill. “I could care less. I could really care less. I agree with the Speaker. Four people, four votes out of 240 people, who cares.”

Clay is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and is considered a centrist Democrat. The progressive group Justice Democrats has endorsed his primary challenger Cori Bush, and Clay took time to bash Justice Democrats as well.

“They’re missing the fact that we have a very thin margin of a majority that we’re operating under and apparently it doesn’t matter to Justice Democrats, they just want to get skins. They want to score points for whatever reason. But I find it juvenile, their tactics, I find their ignorance to be beyond belief about American history and about who are really segregationists. And so how dare they try to play the race card at this point, it shows you the weakness of their arguments.” [Image via screengrab]

