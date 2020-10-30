In Wrenching Battleground Ad, Joe Biden Promises Commission on 545 Kids Trump Separated

In a wrenching battleground ad, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised a commission on the 545 children that President Donald Trump separated at the border.

The digital ad, titled Separated, will run in the key battleground states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada and will focus on calling out Trump’s anti-immigration policies, which have separated thousands of children from their parents.

The ad also declares Biden’s commitment to creating a federal task force that will focus on reuniting the 545 children who were separated by the Trump administration — many of whose parents have not been found.

In the ad, MSNBC contributor Jacob Soboroff is heard reporting on the immigrant separation issue, noting, “Kids were under mylar blankets on concrete floors after being taken away from the arms of their parents. I will never forget seeing it with my own eyes. Physicians for Human Rights, they call it torture. The American Rights of Pediatrics says it was government-sanctioned child abuse.”

“What happened?” Biden also says in the ad. “Their kids were ripped from their arms and separated and now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. It’s criminal.”

Read the full script below:

Narrator: President Trump issued his immigrant separation issue nearly three years ago. Soboroff: “Kids were under mylar blankets on concrete floors after being taken away from the arms of their parents. I will never forget seeing it with my own eyes. Physicians for Human Rights, they call it torture. The American Rights of Pediatrics says it was government-sanctioned child abuse. Narrator: Nearly three years after Trump’s order over 500 children are still not back with their parents Biden: “What happened? Their kids were ripped from their arms and separated and now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. It’s criminal.” Trump: “They’re so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that were so clean.” Narrator: On his first day as President Joe Biden will issue an executive order creating a federal task force to reunite these children with these parents.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]