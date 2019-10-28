CNN’s John King knocked former Vice President Joe Biden today for his comments about Super PACs days after his campaign flip-flopped on getting support from them.

As the New York Times recently laid out, the candidate himself said in April “To speak to the middle class, we need to reject the super PAC system. That’s exactly what this campaign is doing” and as recently as September a Biden spokesperson said, “The attacks aimed at this campaign from dark money groups helping Donald Trump spread his outlandish lies and slander have only served as a reminder of the urgent need for campaign finance reform. Which is exactly why since the beginning of this campaign, Biden for President has not and will not welcome the help of super PACs.”

If you’ve been following the 2020 race closely, you know that in the past week, the Biden camp dropped its opposition to Super PACs. Deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement, “[Trump] and his allies are already spending massive amounts of money on paid television and digital advertising to intervene directly in Democratic primaries with the goal of preventing Joe Biden, the opponent that Trump fears most, from becoming the Democratic nominee… In this time of crisis in our politics, it is not surprising that those who are dedicated to defeating Donald Trump are organizing in every way permitted by current law to bring an end to his disastrous presidency. Nothing changes unless we defeat Donald Trump.”

On CNN this afternoon, King showed a clip of Biden addressing the issue and insisting he didn’t change his opinion, saying, “They’re able to go out and do this, period. I cannot stop them if I wanted to stop them. It’s their right to do it.”

“That last part’s not true,” King said. “It’s just not true and Joe Biden knows that. He said repeatedly at the beginning of the campaign he didn’t want a Super PAC, he wouldn’t have a Super PAC, that’s not where the party is anymore. The guy who’s building one up for him right how has been with Joe Biden going back to the 1980s. If Joe Biden said, ‘Larry, don’t do it, Larry would not do it.’ Why that? Why not just give an honest answer? ‘I’m not raising as much money as I need, so now we have to go this route.'”

Time correspondent Molly Ball said Biden would then have to take back his past comments about money in politics.

You can watch above, via CNN.

