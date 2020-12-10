Political gadfly James Carville called out the Republican Party for its ongoing willingness to deny President-elect Joe Biden won the election and for being increasingly willing to indulge President Donald Trump’s maniacal refusal to accept that fact.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Thursday night, Carville, appearing alongside GOP political consultant Mike Murphy, was asked by host Brian Williams about any concerns he had over the GOP’s complicity in subverting the legitimacy of the incoming Biden administration.

“Your guy won this election, of course,” Williams noted, before showing a graphic of a Quinnipiac poll that found widespread rejection of the election results among GOP voters. “We’ve got this polling, though, 70% of Republicans say Biden’s victory is illegitimate. There’s your shadow government. Not so much coming out of the shadows for the next four years. What amid the good news from Election Night, James, what worries you right now?”

“Everything,” Carville said instantly. “I can’t think of a single thing that doesn’t worry me. And I’m gratified President-Elect Biden is going to be president, but the reaction to this pandemic, the reaction to this election — everything that happens is just staggering.”

Caville then pointed to more than half of the House GOP caucus signing on to Texas’ long-shot lawsuit to overturn the certified vote in four swing states — and, by extension, throw the election to Trump.

“I can’t explain it, and I don’t know if it’s going to get any better. I think it may be the explanation is they’ve all gone nuts because there’s no other logical explanation that someone can come to,” Carville added. “I guess if a political party wants to, you know, do itself in, you can’t stop them. Mike Murphy can’t stop them. But as hard as he tried, they just seem intent on, you know, pulling the pin on the grenade and holding their hand and watching them blow themselves up. I don’t know. But there’s a lot of troubling things going on in the country, the Republican Party being at the top of the list.”

“Well, as they say, if this ain’t a mess, it’ll do until the mess gets here,” Williams snarked, and, at that, both Murphy and Carville grimaced in agreement.

