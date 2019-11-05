Following a Wall Street billionaire getting emotional thinking about an election between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, JPMorgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon weighed in on Warren’s candidacy and said she “vilifies successful people.”

Jamie Dimon to @WilfredFrost says @ewarren's call to enact her Accountable Capitalism Act “sloppy logic” just because of new BRT statement. Says should not change complete nature of a corp. “She uses some pretty harsh words…I think we should applaud successful people” pic.twitter.com/KSnWATeltx — CNBC's Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) November 5, 2019

CNBC’s Wilfred Frost asked if characterizing her as “anti-business” or “anti-capitalism” is fair.

Dimon responded, “You really have to ask her what she really means. She uses some pretty harsh words, you know, some would say vilifies successful people. I don’t like vilifying anybody. I think we should applaud successful people.”

Warren responded on Twitter tonight, saying, “The fact that they’ve reacted so strongly—so angrily!—to being asked to chip in more tells you all you need to know. The system is working great for the wealthy and well-connected, and Jamie Dimon doesn’t want that to change.”

It's really simple: Jamie Dimon and his buddies are successful in part because of the opportunities, workforce, and public services that we all paid for. It's only fair that he and his billionaire friends chip in to make sure everyone else has a chance to succeed. https://t.co/Fao3q4IyKx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 5, 2019

The fact that they've reacted so strongly—so angrily!—to being asked to chip in more tells you all you need to know. The system is working great for the wealthy and well-connected, and Jamie Dimon doesn't want that to change. I'm going to fight to make sure it works for everyone. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 5, 2019

