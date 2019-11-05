comScore

Jamie Dimon Accuses Elizabeth Warren of Vilifying ‘Successful People’ With Her ‘Harsh Words’

By Josh FeldmanNov 5th, 2019, 6:26 pm

Following a Wall Street billionaire getting emotional thinking about an election between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, JPMorgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon weighed in on Warren’s candidacy and said she “vilifies successful people.”

CNBC’s Wilfred Frost asked if characterizing her as “anti-business” or “anti-capitalism” is fair.

Dimon responded, “You really have to ask her what she really means. She uses some pretty harsh words, you know, some would say vilifies successful people. I don’t like vilifying anybody. I think we should applaud successful people.”

Warren responded on Twitter tonight, saying, “The fact that they’ve reacted so strongly—so angrily!—to being asked to chip in more tells you all you need to know. The system is working great for the wealthy and well-connected, and Jamie Dimon doesn’t want that to change.”

