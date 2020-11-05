Joe Biden made a public appeal for calm and patience as every “legal vote” gets counted in the waning days of the 2020 presidential election. Depending upon the news outlet, the former Vice President is either six or 17 electoral votes away from being the 46th president of the United States, with four or five states still hanging in the balance.

After noting that he and his running mate Kamala Harris had been updated on the coronavirus pandemic, Biden turned to the election. “In America the vote is sacred,” he said. “It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters — no one, not anything else that chooses the president of the United States of America.”

Amid the ongoing and baseless accusations of voter fraud alleged by President Donald Trump and his surrogates, Biden noted, “So each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going to see going through now, and that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy.”

In the short speech that lasted less than two minutes, Biden finished by noting, “It sometimes requires a little patience as well, but that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world.”

He admitted that he had “no doubt” that when the count was finished, he and Senator Harris would be declared winners, adding “So I ask everyone to stay calm — all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”

Watch above via CNN.

