Joe Biden Pledges to Heal Divided Nation in First Speech as President-Elect: A ‘Convincing Victory’ for ‘We the People’

President-elect Joe Biden, in his first remarks since being called by the networks as the winner of the 2020 election, set out to begin the healing of a divided nation.

In remarks delivered before an audience of hundreds of cars full of people in Wilmington, DE Saturday, the soon-to-be-46th President of the United States spoke about what he deemed to be a decisive win.

“The people of this nation have spoken,” Biden said. “They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people. We’ve won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million! I must admit it surprised me.”

From there, Biden reached out to those who voted for his opponent, President Donald Trump.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify,” Biden said. “Who doesn’t see red states and blue states. Only sees the United States. And work with all my heart, with the confidence of the whole people — to win the confidence of all you. And for that is what America I believe is about.”

It was an address Biden finally got to make after several false starts. The president-elect made remarks daily as the votes were being tabulated, starting in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. But never was he able to declare victory. On Saturday night, he finally got to deliver the speech he’d been waiting four days — and really, 48 years, ever since he was elected to the Senate in 1972 — to give.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]