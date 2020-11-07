‘Let’s Give Each Other a Chance’: Joe Biden Addresses Trump Supporters in 2020 Election Speech

President-Elect Joe Biden used part of his 2020 Election victory speech to reach out to the Americans who voted for President Donald Trump.

Throughout his speech, Biden hailed those who carried him to the presidency while promising that he would heal the nation of its sociopolitical divisions. Eventually, he turned and directly addressed those who voted for his opponent.

I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans.

Biden went on by quoting the Bible as he said “to everything there is a season,” including “a time to heal.”

“This is the time to heal in America,” he said.

