At campaign events in New Hampshire, 2020 Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden blasted a “more and more unhinged” President Donald Trump and warned that his increasingly fractious trade war with China “is blowing up in his face.”

Biden’s warning came in the wake of a tumultuous day where China and Trump engaged in a very public tit-for-tat over tariffs, sending Wall Street indexes plummeting—and which the president then joked about on Twitter. In another surprise move, Trump then said he was reconsidering attending the G7 Summit in France, which is scheduled to take place the following day—a US president intentionally skipping out on the gathering would be an unprecedented step.

“I hadn’t planned on starting off this way,” Biden acknowledged in his remarks to several hundred people in Croydon, New Hampshire, “but the fact is that, day by day, we’re witnessing a president of the United States who is becoming more and more unhinged. He calls himself the chosen one. This is almost bizarre.”

Biden added that Trump is “shredding” the national moral fabric with his recent comments trafficking in anti-Semitic tropes and warned that the president’s trade war with China “is blowing up in his face.”

Still, Biden wasn’t without his own head-scratching moment at an earlier campaign event on healthcare at Dartmouth College. Speaking about the national unrest he witnessed first-hand after the political assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968, the former Vice President posed a macabre ‘what-if’ for his audience.

“Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee,” Biden asked. “What would’ve happened in America?”

Photo credit: Scott Eisen, Getty Images.

