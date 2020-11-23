WATCH: MAGA Protesters in Michigan Drown Out CNN Reporter’s Live Shot With Deafening ‘CNN Sucks!’ Chant

CNN national correspondent Dianne Gallagher was continuously heckled by a group of Trump supporters as she tried to report live from Lansing, MI on Monday.

As Gallagher reported on Michigan being close to certifying its 2020 presidential election results, a group of men in Make America Great Again hats with megaphones shouted “CNN sucks!” “Fake news!” and “Four more years!” behind Gallagher in support of President Donald Trump — who has baselessly claimed that the election was rigged against him.

“You can tell there are some protesters out here who do not want them to certify that election,” said Gallagher as the protesters shouted. “So if you can still hear me over the loudspeakers here, basically there are four members of the Board of Canvassers.”

“Now this is usually a pretty mundane protocol that they go through to certify what has already been certified by each of the counties. There are four members, two are Republican, two are Democrats,” she explained. “One of the Republicans has already indicated that he isn’t sure that he’s going to vote for certification. The other Republican hasn’t said what he’s going to do.”

As the protesters began to scream at the top of their lungs, Brianna Keilar asked, “Can you just do us a favor, Dianne, and just hold up your microphone a little closer to your mouth?” before Gallagher continued on, powering through the noise.

