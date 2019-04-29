Donald and Ivanka Trump Donated Thousands to Kamala Harris Campaigns

Donald Trump has had a few things to say recently about California Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, but it wasn’t long ago that he and daughter Ivanka Trump were donating thousands of dollars to her campaigns.

Trump loves doling out the nicknames, but he has largely shied away from attacking Harris. In fact, Trump praised her campaign launch in January, and took note of her crowd size. More recently, he told Sean Hannity that Harris has “a nasty wit,” but he seemed to mean it as a compliment.

As it turns out, Trump must have seen something in Harris prior to her national rise, because he donated thousands of dollars to her campaign for attorney general of California.

Trump’s donations to Harris were the subject of a political attack by Ted Cruz, who read a list of Trump’s Democratic Party bona fides at the 2016 California GOP convention that included telling the crowd “Here in California, Donald Trump has given $12,000 to Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris.”

According to The Sacramento Bee, Trump donated a total of $6,000 to Harris’ campaign for attorney general, in 2011 and 2013. That was several years after Trump had transitioned from being a Democrat to a Republican.

And the Bee also reports that current First Daughter Ivanka Trump donated to Harris as well, giving $2,000 to her reelection campaign in 2014. Harris would later donate the elder Trump’s funds to a rather prophetic cause:

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told McClatchy that Harris donated the $6,000 Trump had contributed to a non-profit that advocates for civil and human rights for Central Americans. But that donation wasn’t made until 2015, a year after she won her reelection for attorney general and as she was launching her run for the Senate.

Central American migrants fleeing violence have become a favorite political target of Trump’s in the intervening years.

