Kamala Harris Says ‘Yes I Do’ Believe in Depriving Rights of ‘People Who Commit Murder’ and ‘Terrorists’

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris sought to diffuse a big moment from her CNN town hall when she told reporters that she does believe that murderers and terrorists “should be deprived of their rights.”

Harris seemed caught off guard at Monday night’s event when moderator Don Lemon asked her if she agreed with Bernie Sanders that even a terrorist like the Boston Marathon bomber should be allowed to vote while in prison, and eventually settled on “Yes, I think we should have that conversation” as her answer.

But Harris spoke to reporters in Keene, New Hampshire on Tuesday, and was asked about that response. According to CNN, she said she still hadn’t formed a firm position, but seemed to lean away from Sanders’ position:

“I’m going think about it and I’m going to talk to experts and I’m going to make a decision and I will let you know,” she said. “We right now have got a lot of work to do with the people in our country who have served their time and have been prohibited from voting,” Harris said. She added, “Currently in our country there are 6 million people who have served their time and are still prohibited from voting, and that has been an area of focus for me for quite some time, and we’ve got to address that and address that immediately, and so that is one of my first areas of focus and concern.” But Harris said she keeps her history as a prosecutor at the forefront of her mind when considering the idea. “Do I think that people who commit murder, people who are terrorists, should be deprived of their rights? Yeah, I do,” she said. “I’m a prosecutor, I believe that in terms of, there has to be serious consequence for the most extreme types of crimes.” When she was asked specifically if Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should not be allowed to vote while he’s in prison, Harris demurred. “I’m saying that I will weigh in specifically, but that’s a value that I bring to it, yeah,” she said.

Watch video of a portion of Harris’ remarks above, via CNN.

