MSNBC primetime host Chris Hayes railed against “Republican hacks” who are pushing to get Kanye West on ballots around the United States for the 2020 election because they’re “obviously pinning their hopes on [West] to siphon off enough votes to squeeze Donald Trump through.”

Hayes first showed a clip of a Republican elections lawyer handing in petition signatures to get West on the ballot in Wisconsin.

“At least five Republicans are involved in trying to get West on the ballot in various states, including a convention delegate for Donald Trump and a guy under who was under consideration to be Trump’s campaign manager in 2015,” Hayes said. “Basically, most everyone involved in Kanye West’s kind of, sort of presidential campaign — if you can call it that — they’re all just Republican hacks.”

“All this makes something really clear, which is this,” Hayes continued. “Republicans know that Donald Trump cannot win with the majority of the country. We all know that, right? That ship has sailed.”

Hayes went on to compare West’s place in the 2020 election to Jill Stein, Gary Johnson, and Evan McMullin who ran in 2016. In Trump’s win four years ago, Johnson pulled in almost 4.5 million votes and Stein got a little under 1.5 million.

“The Republican party has to do this kind of thing,” Hayes added. “It’s been doing it since [Richard] Nixon and probably before. But particularly now, it is not a majoritarian party. It is not even close. And when you start strategizing how to keep the presidency with a minority of voters, when you accept you represent a minority, this is what it starts to look like… Voter suppression, improper influence from cronies in government, and that cynical effort to use Kanye West to your advantage.”

