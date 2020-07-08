Lou Dobbs spoke with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Wednesday and confronted her on why the party isn’t supporting candidates in primary races across the country.

He specifically brought up the Senate races in Alabama, Georgia, and Kansas, remarking on how Jeff Sessions, Doug Collins, and Kris Kobach aren’t being supported by the RNC or Mitch McConnell.

“What’s going on and why in the world aren’t you supporting winners,’ Dobbs asked. “That’s, I guess, the question. Why is there this confusion in the Republican party when you need to keep a majority?”

McDaniel started to talk about the RNC not getting involved in primaries, but Dobbs jumped in to say, “For crying out loud, Ronna, McConnell’s spending $2 million against Kobach. I mean, he’s trying to kill the front-runner in the polls! So what’s the deal?”

McDaniel said McConnell “has a different philosophy, and that’s his choice,” reiterating that the party keeps focus on the general election and don’t want to “waste resources” on primaries.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

