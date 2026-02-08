Steve Bannon Sounds the Alarm That Trump’s MAGA Base is Disenchanted: ‘Massive Lack of Enthusiasm’

Steve Bannon warned his fellow conservatives that things are not looking great for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterms, based on what the polls are showing about the average MAGA voter.

“You have a massive lack of enthusiasm among the base,” Bannon said on Saturday. “Because they’re sitting there going ‘I’m just not feelin’ it right now.'”

The former adviser to President Donald Trump sounded the alarm during the latest episode of his War Room show on Rumble. Bannon said his concern is not based just on just anecdotal evidence — he pointed to “some of our best pollsters” like Rich Baris and Mark Mitchell saying that Republicans are in trouble.

Big Data Poll — the polling company led by Baris — reported at the end of January that “Democrats have expanded their advantage among those who are ‘Extremely Enthusiastic’ to vote,” with a 53.6% to 41.8% edge.

Baris warned the GOP, “If Republicans are going to experience a comeback, something has got to change sooner rather than later.”

And Mitchell said last week in The New York Post that Trump’s approval rating has dropped because he ditched programs like DOGE, which were popular among his base. His administration seems more aimless than it did a year ago because of it, he said.

“Rather than doubling down on systemic accountability, the last few months have felt unfocused, with counter-signaling on affordability and jobs, infighting, the Epstein saga, renewed foreign entanglements and a governing posture that feels reactive rather than intentional,” Mitchell wrote. “Voters are noticing.”

Bannon warned Democrats are making gains in Texas — which has caused him and other concerned Republicans to shift their focus to the Lone Star State. He said the primary vote in Texas on March 3 will be “one of the biggest primaries in the history of the country for the United States Senate.”

One major reason? Proposition 10, a non-binding measure that would “prohibit Sharia Law.” That proposition is on the ballot just a few months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist organizations, a move that banned both groups from acquiring land in the state.

“Sharia Law is on the ballot,” Bannon said. “That is a massive issue in this state and other states that the establishment does not want to address. We’re gonna have to force it.”

BANNON: There’s a massive lack of enthusiasm among the base. People are saying, “I’m just not feeling it right now.” And our best pollsters, @Peoples_Pundit and @honestpollster, are consistent. pic.twitter.com/dkxhRM2v0q — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) February 7, 2026

Watch via the X clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!