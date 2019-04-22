Maddow Presses Seth Moulton: People Still Mad You Challenged Pelosi, I Got Ratioed for Plugging Your Appearance Here

Rachel Maddow spoke with newly-announced 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton (D- MA) tonight and brought up a question related to “the ratio.”

Maddow announced earlier today on Twitter that Moulton would be joining her, and her tweet got ratioed:

I'll be interviewing newly announced presidential candidate @SethMoulton tonight — MSNBC, 9PM ET. https://t.co/MSN7z68rdF — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 22, 2019

The comments on Maddow’s tweet make it clear people weren’t exactly enthused about, well, any of it.

Maddow told Moulton about the ratio and said, “People are so mad at you about the Nancy Pelosi thing.”

If Moulton’s name was familiar to you before he announced his presidential bid, it’s probably because he’s been somewhat vocal calling for new leadership in the Democratic party. He was played a very prominent role in the push to challenge Pelosi’s leadership role after the midterms.

“This is really fresh in the minds of Democratic party activists right now,” Maddow told Moulton, “this effort of you to take on Pelosi two years running. Tell me how you feel about anger and about that being a big part of your national profile as you start to do this.”

“I’m willing to challenge the Washington establishment,” he responded. “And, frankly, we should have a nominee who is willing to challenge the Washington establishment because outside the twittersphere, that’s what people want on the ground.”

He said the challenge was “never just about Pelosi” but about “the top three leadership positions and it was about giving a new generation a voice in our party.”

“As a result of that challenge,” Moulton continued, “we got the climate change subcommittee, we got the voting rights subcommittee, we got term limits on leadership. They’re going to allow this historically diverse class of freshmen to actually have a chance to lead themselves.”

He did go on to say Pelosi has been “doing a fantastic job of standing up to Donald Trump.”

You can watch the full exchange above, via MSNBC.

