MI Attorney General Calls Out Sidney Powell’s ‘Big Lie’ Admission as Too Little, Too Late: Unfortunately ‘67% of Republicans Believed It’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called out former Trump legal advocate Sidney Powell over her surreal, total walkback of the “Kraken” lawsuits she repeatedly pushed in support of President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about 2020 election fraud.

During an appearance on CNN’s OutFront on Tuesday night, Michigan’s top legal official hit Powell for her shameless reversal, which comes as she now tries to fend off a $1.3 billion defamation suit. In a motion on Monday, Powell’s attorney brazenly asserted that “no reasonable person” would believe the ludicrous sources and many outlandish conspiracy theories Powell was citing about voting machines flipping ballots and suggesting Communists from China to Venezuela as well as Antifa, George Soros and Hillary Clinton were somehow all involved in a bizarre, transnational plot.

“Let me just start off with this defense that Powell put out there,” host Erin Burnett began after playing a clip of one of Powell’s most ridiculous press conferences. “She’s literally saying in an official filing that no reasonable person would accepted what she repeatedly said as fact?”

“Yep, that’s her defense,” Nessel replied. “You know, just basically speaking, ‘Just kidding — all the things I said to undermine the integrity of our electoral system,’ it was what we knew it to be, which was a lie. A lie so outrageous that she says no reasonable person could possibly believe it.”

Notably, Nessel and other senior state officials in Michigan argued last month that Powell should lose her law license in Texas because of her sweeping lies and intentionally misleading messaging campaign.

“Unfortunately, who did believe it? 67% of all Republicans believed it,” Nessel noted, alluding to a NPR/Ipsos poll from last December. “Three hundred sixty-six people have been charged with insurrection for storming the Capitol, they believed it. Republican legislatures like my own that have spent countless hours having hearings on this issue, they believed it. And all these legislatures now that are voting to enact builder suppression laws to protect against what we know to be the most fair, accurate, safest election in modern history.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

