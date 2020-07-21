Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that his long-time client used “virulently racist” slurs to describe former President Barack Obama, as well as former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Trump was one of the biggest proponents of the racist Birther conspiracy about Obama and has repeatedly attacked him in public, often condemning the 44th president for supposed misconduct that he himself engages in or surpasses.

But according to a new legal filing by Cohen’s attorneys on Monday, the former Trump attorney heard his boss take his Obama disgust to a whole new level in private, where he used racist slurs to describe him.

Mr. Cohen’s book describes Mr. Cohen’s first-hand experiences with Mr. Trump, and it provides graphic details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors. For example, the narrative describes pointedly certain anti-Semitic remarks against prominent Jewish people and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela. The book will rely upon and publish numerous previously unknown anecdotes, supported by documentary evidence.

Cohen’s filing comes as he objects to being remanded back to prison for continuing to work on his tell-all book. Cohen was furloughed from prison in May to mitigate Covid-19 transmission through the inmate population. On July 2, he tweeted out that he was close to completing of his book, that he worked on throughout his initial time incarcerated. But on July 9, Cohen said his probation officers demanded he give up his ongoing work on the book, which had been a condition of his release, or face a return to jail. He refused and was ordered back to prison.

