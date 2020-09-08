Florida is, as ever, one of the key states to win on election night, and a new poll with a snapshot of where the race is shows a tie.

The new NBC News/Marist poll shows both Donald Trump and Joe Biden with 48 percent among likely voters in the Sunshine State. Among all registered voters, it’s 48 percent for the president and 47 percent for his opponent.

Trump beats Biden in the poll on the question of who would do better dealing with the economy (53-40) and crime (48-45), while Biden beats the president on handling of the coronavirus (49-40) and dealing with race relations (51-37).

The former VP leads significantly among Black voters and women, but NBC News notes “in a significant break from four years ago, Trump holds the narrow edge over Biden among likely Latino voters, 50 percent to 46 percent.”

Another poll dropped today showing Biden ahead of Trump in Miami-Dade County 55-38, with the Miami Herald noting this stat:

“The poll found the former vice president splitting Hispanic voters with Trump, with Trump at 47% and Biden at 46%. Those numbers — based on smaller polling subsets with larger margins of error — are driven by Trump’s increased support among conservative leaning Cuban-Americans, who supported Trump over Biden in the poll by a crushing 38 points.”

