‘We Do Not Have a President-Elect!’ Newsmax’s Greg Kelly LOSES IT on the Media for Calling Election Winner Joe Biden the Election Winner

While just about every other outlet has called the election for President-elect Joe Biden, Newsmax is hanging on to the idea that President Donald Trump could win.

In a fiery rant on Wednesday night’s edition of Greg Kelly Reports, Newsmax host Greg Kelly completely went off on the media for calling Biden the election winner — even claiming the idea of a president-elect is “a media fabrication.”

“We have not called the election. Why would we? We do not know who has won! This whole idea of a president-elect, it is a media fabrication,” Kelly said. “The results have not been certified. Joe Biden at one point promised he would not declare victory until the election was certified that has not happened — the electors have not met. We do not have a president-elect!”

The Newsmax host then faulted the media for simply wanting to call it a day and move on from the election, pointing out that Trump helps their ratings.

Kelly went on to run down various attacks the media has thrown at Trump throughout the years, including the Russia probe and claims that he could never beat Hillary Clinton.

“Mainstream media actually squandered their credibility long before Donald Trump got into politics,” Kelly claimed. “The Iraq war, anybody? Weapons of mass destruction? They’ve got big, big, big problems and they wonder why we don’t believe them.”

The host then went on a tangent regarding Dominion, the maker of voting machines used across the country during the 2020 election, which Trump falsely claimed, “deleted 2.7 million trump votes nationwide.”

“They deny it but there is evidence, very intriguing evidence,” Kelly said of Dominion’s alleged voting issues. “Now you may or may not have heard at this point about Dominion, the voting systems company. Mainstream media doing their best to ignore Dominion and their problems or trying to make anybody who is talking about it and reporting on it and engaging in some sort of right-wing kook.”

Thanks to nakedly pro-Trump segments such as this, Newsmax, along with OAN, has essentially increasingly drawn the president’s praise, while Fox News has concurrently drawn his ire. Trump has even retweeted random posts from viewers claiming they are dropping Fox News for its competitors. According to Nielsen data, Kelly’s 7 p.m. program has more than quadrupled in viewers of late. On Nov. 12, the broadcast garnered more than one million total viewers — more than triple what high-profile competitors such as CNBC’s Shepard Smith pulled in that night, and nearly half of what the big three cable news outlets drew.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]