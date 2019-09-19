2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on a radio interview that he doesn’t read LGBT-centered media anymore, saying it makes him feel like he can’t be himself.

“I just am what I am, and, you know, there’s going to be a lot of that. That’s why I — I can’t even read the LGBT media anymore, because it’s all, ‘too gay, not gay enough, wrong kind of gay,'” Buttigieg told SiriusXM host Clay Cane on The Clay Cane Show.

Cane was asking Buttigieg about presenting himself in LGBT circles.

“I’m sure you’ve heard this before in LGBT circles, that more masculine-presenting men have more access. How different would it be if you were quote/unquote, ‘more effeminate?'” Cane asked.

Buttigieg said he didn’t know.

“All I know is that life became a lot easier when I just started allowing myself to be myself and I’ll let other people write up whether I’m ‘too this’ or ‘too that,'” Buttigieg continued.

The Indiana mayor appeared to be responding to various media reports that donors and Democratic Party backers were privately concerned about nominating Buttigieg over concerns about his ability to build a coalition in the general election. Other outlets have also reported that Buttigieg’s candidacy is exposing tensions between gay white men and other queer people.

