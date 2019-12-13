Pete Buttigieg Swipes Back at Elizabeth Warren Over Dem ‘Process Purity Tests’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg today swiped back at Elizabeth Warren, saying she was issuing a “purity test” he said she couldn’t herself meet.

Watch as Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg sits down with The Washington Post’s Robert Costa for a one-on-one interview covering key campaign issues and his plan to become the Democratic nominee. https://t.co/eXgUcQAUfI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 13, 2019

During a Washington Post event today, Robert Costa asked Buttigieg about his campaign, protesters, and recent comments from Warren about him. Per Politico:

Warren did not name her rivals in the speech, but she left no room for interpretation. Pointing to Biden telling attendees at one fundraiser that “nothing would fundamentally change,” and to Buttigieg launching a “National Investors Circle” for people who pledge to raise over $250,000 for his campaign, she argued they’re supporting an inherently corrupt system. “When a candidate brags about how beholden he feels to a group of wealthy investors, our democracy is in serious trouble,” Warren argued.

Costa asked Buttigieg about the criticism.

“The thing about these purity tests,” he responded, “is the people issuing them can’t even meet them, right? If doing traditional fundraisers disqualifies you from running for president, then I guess neither one of us would be here. Let’s have a serious conversation about where this country is headed.”

He also questioned the wisdom of “hitting somebody with a process purity test when we’re in the debate of our lifetimes about what it’s going to take to move this country forward.”

You can watch the event above (the relevant part starts around the 22:30 mark), via WaPo.

