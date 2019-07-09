Billionaire activist and Trump impeachment advocate Tom Steyer is getting into the Democratic primary race for some reason, and two of the top candidates in the race took shots at him as he kicked off his campaign.

Without mentioning him by name, Elizabeth Warren not-so-subtly tweeted, “The Democratic primary should not be decided by billionaires, whether they’re funding Super PACs or funding themselves. The strongest Democratic nominee in the general will have a coalition that’s powered by a grassroots movement.”

The Democratic primary should not be decided by billionaires, whether they’re funding Super PACs or funding themselves. The strongest Democratic nominee in the general will have a coalition that’s powered by a grassroots movement. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 9, 2019

Bernie Sanders was a little more direct after Andrea Mitchell asked him on MSNBC today about Steyer jumping in. He said he likes Steyer personally but added, “I am a bit tired of seeing billionaires trying to buy political power… I’m not a great fan of billionaires getting involved in the political process.”

I am a bit tired of seeing billionaires trying to buy political power. pic.twitter.com/NphhRorqnu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 9, 2019

Sanders and Warren are not the only candidate so far to swipe at Steyer’s entry into the race:

Looks like another ego-driven billionaire, @TomSteyer, is throwing his hat into the ring for the presidency. Meanwhile, he is barring his staff from unionizing. Tom opposes Trump as an "aberration," but he will never fight the crooked system that made him his billions. https://t.co/pgayuzqGGi — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) July 9, 2019

