Twitter is forcing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan to delete an antisemitic post comparing Jews to “termites” after the social media network rolled out a new policy aimed at curbing bigoted content against religious groups.

“After months of conversations and feedback from the public, external experts and our own teams, we’re expanding our rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion,” the site wrote in a blog post detailing their new rules. “If reported, Tweets that break this rule sent before today will need to be deleted, but will not directly result in any account suspensions because they were Tweeted before the rule was set.”

While Farrakhan’s tweet was from October, the new policy was retroactively used to suspend the antisemite’s account until the tweet is removed. In a statement to CNN business, a Twitter flack told the network, “It’s against our rules to dehumanize others based on religion. That tweet is now unavailable.”

Farrakhan’s 2018 antisemitic rant was quickly deleted by Facebook months ago, as they described it as “Tier 1 hate speech,” but Twitter has largely resisted calls for censoring the Nation of Islam leader until now. When users try to view Farrakhan’s tweet now, they are met with a message that reads, “Sorry, you are not authorized to see this status.”

