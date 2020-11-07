CNN’s Anderson Cooper expressed some regret Saturday for some heated election night comments he made bashing President Donald Trump.

Following the president’s insane press conference falsely claiming election victory, Cooper bluntly said, “That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it, and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”

Cooper spoke Saturday with Andrew Yang, who was in celebratory mode after Joe Biden was projected the election winner by all the networks.

Yang told him, “I’m happy to say it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back just flailing around, Anderson, while Joe and Kamala starting to put the work in to build the team to figure out how we’re going to address the coronavirus, the recession, and so many of the other problems.”

Cooper made a point of then saying, “I regret using those words, ’cause that’s not the person I really want to be. And, uh, yeah, it was in the heat of the moment, and I regret it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

