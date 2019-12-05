comScore
People Argue About Whether Biden Called a Guy ‘Fat’ or Said ‘Facts’

By Charlie NashDec 5th, 2019, 3:18 pm

Political Twitter erupted on Thursday into an argument over whether 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden called a man in Iowa “fat,” or was trying to say “facts.”

After footage of the Biden 2020 event was published online Thursday — in which Biden engaged in a bitter argument with a voter over his age and his son’s work in Ukraine — social media users pointed out that it sounded like Biden had called the critic in the audience “fat”.

Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders responded, however, by claiming that the 77-year-old was actually saying “Look, facts.”

Sanders’ theory was backed up by several others, including conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Others, however, dismissed Sanders’ statement as little more than a quick PR cover up — claiming that “fat” could be heard clearly in the footage.

