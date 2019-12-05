Political Twitter erupted on Thursday into an argument over whether 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden called a man in Iowa “fat,” or was trying to say “facts.”

After footage of the Biden 2020 event was published online Thursday — in which Biden engaged in a bitter argument with a voter over his age and his son’s work in Ukraine — social media users pointed out that it sounded like Biden had called the critic in the audience “fat”.

Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders responded, however, by claiming that the 77-year-old was actually saying “Look, facts.”

To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman’s appearance is making this something it is not. In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say “Look, facts” then said “here’s the deal.” If you’ve been to a Biden event, you’ve heard this before. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019

Sanders’ theory was backed up by several others, including conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

For the record, I totally buy that Biden was trying to say “Look, facts.” He barely speaks intelligible English anymore. But like the Swalwell fart that may-or-may-not have occurred, life is more fun if Biden said “Look, fat.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 5, 2019

I think it’s overwhelmingly more likely biden was winding up to say “fact is,” which is a verbal tic he uses often, but sure, if the calling someone fat outrage train is leaving the station let’s all pile on board — Nicky Woolf (@NickyWoolf) December 5, 2019

It’s pretty obvious Biden wasn’t calling the guy fat, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned here it’s that facts don’t matter and perception equals reality so just enjoy the ride. #FatGate — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 5, 2019

Others, however, dismissed Sanders’ statement as little more than a quick PR cover up — claiming that “fat” could be heard clearly in the footage.

This is a lie. It’s on video. Biden said “fat” not “facts” https://t.co/arA5BalIPu pic.twitter.com/8vcMRQVBFv — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 5, 2019

Biden camp spin is that he actually said “Look Facts” which would be believable if you didn’t hear the former VP challenge him to a push up context https://t.co/cZtKeqlc2M — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 5, 2019

If you believe Biden was saying “fact” instead of “fat,” I may have a pee tape to sell you — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 5, 2019

Even if Biden did mean to say “facts,” with the sedentary line and challenging a guy to push-ups, it would clearly be a Freudian slip. So how exculpatory is it, really? — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019

Tell me if I’m mishearing but Biden at 1:57 calls this man fat “Look fat…” because he dared to challenge him on Hunter. He also challenges him to a push up contest and warns him about being “sedentary.” So wrong. This man deserves an answer and apology. https://t.co/jl1QXEQ6Xn — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 5, 2019

A voter asks a legitimate question about his son on the board of Burisma and Biden can’t answer it Instead he fat shames the voter, touts his I.Q., and challenges the voter to a push up contestpic.twitter.com/OcRTgF3128 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 5, 2019

“Look, fat.” – Joe Biden on Iowa https://t.co/NQNSpvYOfO — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 5, 2019

When you heard with your own ears and saw on video with your own eyes Joe Biden calling an Iowa voter “fat” -do you think Joe Biden actually did indeed call an Iowa voter “fat” when he did literally do that on camera in front of everyone? What do you think? Answer below: — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2019

This is really awful. Joe Biden basically calls this voter a liar, insinuates that he’s fat, asserts his intellectual superiority, and gets hyper defensive. This is a man who cannot win. https://t.co/2IujQllGAm — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 5, 2019

